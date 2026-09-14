Robinson finished Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jets with five catches for 38 yards.

Tennessee's offense struggled as a whole Sunday, and the addition of Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate to the wideout corps didn't do much to improve QB Cam Ward's performance following a disappointing rookie season. Robinson and Tate both turned six targets into 38 yards, with Robinson logging five catches to Tate's four. As has been the case throughout Robinson's career, he was deployed mostly in short yardage, averaging a meager 7.6 yards per catch. Robinson blossomed with the Giants last year for a career-best 1,014 receiving yards on 92 catches, but he may struggle to reach those marks in 2026 if Ward doesn't show considerable improvement.