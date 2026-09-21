Robinson caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

Robinson was even more quiet in his second contest with Tennessee after he caught five passes for 38 yards in his lackluster Titans' regular-season debut Week 1 versus the Jets. The wide receiver is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he notched 1,014 yards and four touchdowns (both career highs) on 92 catches over 16 regular-season contests with the Giants, and he'll have to establish chemistry with new quarterback Cam Ward quickly if he wants to come anywhere close to those numbers. Robinson and the Titans will travel to face the Giants on the road in Week 3.