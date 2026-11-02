Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-36 overtime loss to the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.

Robinson didn't experience a significant change in role in the absence of Carnell Tate (shoulder), as this was the fourth consecutive game in which Robinson notched either six or seven targets. His 57 receiving yards tied a season high, and Robinson scored his third touchdown of the season on a 15-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The Titans took a seven-point lead with 3:46 remaining after a successful two-point conversion following Robinson's TD, but the Bengals answered with a game-tying touchdown drive and eventually won in OT to drop the Titans to 1-7. Robinson and the Titans will be on bye in Week 9 before returning to action against the Jaguars in Week 10.