Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Robinson (ankle) -- who was placed on IR on Tuesady -- is out for the rest of the season, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Meanwhile Carnell Tate (shoulder) is slated to practice this week, and his potential return to action this weekend against Dallas figures to impact the playing time of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Robinson's looming absence will free up snaps/targets in the slot, with Saleh noting Wednesday that he's looking forward to seeing what rookie slot option Xavier Restrepo can do with added opportunities going forward.