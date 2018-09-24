Titans' Wesley Woodyard: 12 tackles in Week 3 win
Woodyard had 12 total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss in Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Woodyard leads the Titans in tackles (32)through three weeks, though he also managed to record his first sack of the season against Jacksonville. The 11-year-vet recorded a career best 124 tackles last season, and has continued to make a big impact in the middle of the field in the early portions of the season.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Tallies 12 tackles in season opener•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Returns to practice field•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Finishes with career-best 124 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Scores on fumble recovery Sunday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Closing in on career highs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3