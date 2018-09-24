Woodyard had 12 total tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss in Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Woodyard leads the Titans in tackles (32)through three weeks, though he also managed to record his first sack of the season against Jacksonville. The 11-year-vet recorded a career best 124 tackles last season, and has continued to make a big impact in the middle of the field in the early portions of the season.