Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Another strong performance
Woodyard tallied ten tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.
Woodyard led an active Titans' pass rush Sunday, registering three hits on the quarterback to go along with his 1.5 sacks. He now leads the team with 57 tackles despite missing most of October due to injury. He's been especially productive since returning to the field on Oct. 21, recording 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks across three games.
