Woodyard recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 25-23 loss at San Francisco.

This ugly loss wasn't Woodyard's fault, as the veteran linebacker was a tackling machine. With two games to play, he's one tackle and a half-sack shy of his career highs of 117 and 5.5, respectively, both which he established back in 2012 as a member of the Broncos.