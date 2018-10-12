Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Considered questionable for Week 6
Woodyard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Woodyard was unable to play in the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Bills due to his ailing shoulder, but he practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday and could suit up Sunday. Jayon Brown would be in line for another spot start at inside linebacker if Woodyard is sidelined.
