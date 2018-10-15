Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Expected back Week 7
Titans' coach Mike Vrabel said Woodyard (shoulder) should return in Week 7, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Woodyard missed the Titan's last two contests after injuring his shoulder in Week 4. Jayon Brown has filled in as a starting linebacker in the interim. If Woodyard is able to return look for him to resume his role as the starter with Brown moving to a backup slot.
