Woodyard recorded five tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 15-10 win over Jacksonville.

Woodyard didn't have his best game in the season finale, but the 31-year-old linebacker was able to raise his career-high tackles total to 124 and finishes his 10th NFL campaign just half a sack shy of his career-best 5.5. If Tennessee ends up making noise in the playoffs, Woodyard will likely be leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball.