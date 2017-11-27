Woodyard recorded eight tackles (five solo) to go with one sack in Sunday's 20-16 triumph at Indianapolis.

Woodyard rebounded nicely after posting a season-low two tackles in last week's blowout loss at Pittsburgh. The veteran linebacker already has 90 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games.

