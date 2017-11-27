Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Gets back on track in Week 12
Woodyard recorded eight tackles (five solo) to go with one sack in Sunday's 20-16 triumph at Indianapolis.
Woodyard rebounded nicely after posting a season-low two tackles in last week's blowout loss at Pittsburgh. The veteran linebacker already has 90 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Nine tackles in win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up 14 tackles in Week 9 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Posts eight-tackle performance•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: On pace for over 130 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Ten tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.