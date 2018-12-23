Woodyard tallied 10 tackles and a sack in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Woodyard shed a questionable tag late in the week and led the Titans' in tackles while also upping his sack total to 4.5 on the season. The performance marked the fifth time that he's reached double-digit tackles, though it was the first time he did so since Week 10 against New England. He needs to take a down a ball carrier just once in Week 17 to record his second consecutive 100-tackle campaign.

