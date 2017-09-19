Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles
Woodyard tallied nine tackles (six solo) in the Titans triumph over the Jags on Sunday.
Woodyard picked up where he left off after recording eight tackles (five solo) in the season opener. The veteran missed some practice time last week due to an illness, but looked fully recovered on Sunday. He will look to carry his solid play into the team's upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks.
