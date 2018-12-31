Woodyard recorded 14 tackles in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Woodyard was all over the field in the season finale, posting a season-best 14 tackles, matching his highest mark in a single game since Week 9 of 2017. He also both led the team in tackles while surpassing the century mark for the second-consecutive campaign -- an impressive feat for the 32-year old. Woodyard will enter the final season of a three-year extension in 2019, and figures to be a major part of the Titans' defense yet again. However, there are a number of promising young inside linebackers on the team that could vie for a bigger role, most notably Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans.

