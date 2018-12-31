Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads way with 14 tackles
Woodyard recorded 14 tackles in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
Woodyard was all over the field in the season finale, posting a season-best 14 tackles, matching his highest mark in a single game since Week 9 of 2017. He also both led the team in tackles while surpassing the century mark for the second-consecutive campaign -- an impressive feat for the 32-year old. Woodyard will enter the final season of a three-year extension in 2019, and figures to be a major part of the Titans' defense yet again. However, there are a number of promising young inside linebackers on the team that could vie for a bigger role, most notably Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records seven tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Another strong performance•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles, sack•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...