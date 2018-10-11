Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Limited participant at Wednesday's practice
Woodyard (shoulder) was limited during Wednesday's session, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Woodyard's presence back on the field, albeit in a limited fashion, is an encouraging sign for the Titans after sitting out last week. It's too early to tell if Woodyard will be ready in time for Sunday's date with Baltimore, but things seem to be trending in the right direction. If the veteran isn't able to suit up, Jayon Brown figures to be the guy again inside for Tennessee.
