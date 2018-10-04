Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Misses practice Wednesday
Woodyard (shoulder) sat out Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.comreports.
Woodyard suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Eagles and was unable to return. The severity remains unknown, though if he's ruled out for Week 5, Jayon Brown could see an increased workload.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Questionable to return•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Posts 12 tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Tallies 12 tackles in season opener•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Returns to practice field•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Finishes with career-best 124 tackles•
