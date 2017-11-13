Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Nine tackles in win
Woodyard recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
This was just another day at the office for Woodyard, who has at least eight combined tackles in all but one game this season. The dependable veteran has also thrown in two sacks and is capable of adding more considering he's topped 5.0 twice in his career.
