Titans' Wesley Woodyard: On pace for over 130 tackles
Woodyard contributed eight tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.
This was just another day at the office for Woodyard, whose 49 tackles through six weeks have him on pace for a whopping 131. Even if he slows down a bit moving forward, the veteran linebacker should easily finish with over 80 tackles for the sixth time in his career. Woodyard's fumble recovery came on a third-quarter fumble by tight end Jack Doyle and helped set up one of Ryan Succop's five field goals.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Ten tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Full participant Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Productive in opener•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Signs two-year extension with Titans•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Could be pushed for playing time•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...