Play

Woodyard contributed eight tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.

This was just another day at the office for Woodyard, whose 49 tackles through six weeks have him on pace for a whopping 131. Even if he slows down a bit moving forward, the veteran linebacker should easily finish with over 80 tackles for the sixth time in his career. Woodyard's fumble recovery came on a third-quarter fumble by tight end Jack Doyle and helped set up one of Ryan Succop's five field goals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...