Woodyard contributed eight tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.

This was just another day at the office for Woodyard, whose 49 tackles through six weeks have him on pace for a whopping 131. Even if he slows down a bit moving forward, the veteran linebacker should easily finish with over 80 tackles for the sixth time in his career. Woodyard's fumble recovery came on a third-quarter fumble by tight end Jack Doyle and helped set up one of Ryan Succop's five field goals.