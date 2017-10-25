Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Posts eight-tackle performance
Woodyard had eight solo tackles in Sunday's overtime win against the Browns.
Woodyard has had at least eight tackles in six of his seven appearances this season, as he continues his pace for 130 tackles. His consistency is key in making him an elite IDP talent, and the 31-year-old should remain deployed in almost any fantasy format.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: On pace for over 130 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Ten tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Full participant Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Productive in opener•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Signs two-year extension with Titans•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...