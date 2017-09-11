Woodyard recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's season-opening loss to Oakland.

Woodyard tied with safety Kevin Byard for the team lead in tackles while playing 50 of 66 defensive snaps. Fellow inside linebacker Avery Williamson was on the field for 43 defensive snaps, suggesting the two will see a similar amount of playing time in Tennessee's 3-4 scheme. The 31-year-old Woodyard has twice recorded at least five sacks in a season, so it wasn't surprising to see him take down quarterback Derek Carr behind the line of scrimmage in this one.