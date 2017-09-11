Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Productive in opener
Woodyard recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's season-opening loss to Oakland.
Woodyard tied with safety Kevin Byard for the team lead in tackles while playing 50 of 66 defensive snaps. Fellow inside linebacker Avery Williamson was on the field for 43 defensive snaps, suggesting the two will see a similar amount of playing time in Tennessee's 3-4 scheme. The 31-year-old Woodyard has twice recorded at least five sacks in a season, so it wasn't surprising to see him take down quarterback Derek Carr behind the line of scrimmage in this one.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Signs two-year extension with Titans•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Could be pushed for playing time•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Continues tackling spree•
-
Titans LB Wesley Woodyard fills up stat sheet against Miami•
-
Jason McCourty active for Week 3 vs. Bengals•
-
Titans fairly healthy heading into Sunday game•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...