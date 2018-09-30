Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Questionable to return
Woodyard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a shoulder injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The severity of Woodyard's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on the 11-year-veteran's health if he's unable to return to Sunday's game. As long as Woodyard remains sidelined, expect Jayon Brown to slot into Tennessee's starting lineup.
