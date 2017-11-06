Woodyard recorded 14 tackles (eight solo), with two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Woodyard's on pace for a monstrous 142 combined tackles and 100 solo tackles at the halfway point of his season. The 31-year-old linebacker has offered a great floor with at least eight tackles in all but one game this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories