Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up 14 tackles in Week 9 win
Woodyard recorded 14 tackles (eight solo), with two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Woodyard's on pace for a monstrous 142 combined tackles and 100 solo tackles at the halfway point of his season. The 31-year-old linebacker has offered a great floor with at least eight tackles in all but one game this season.
