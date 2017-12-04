Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up nine tackles Sunday
Woodyard recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.
Woodyard looked to be in pain on the sideline at one point, but was able to stay in the game and ended up tying safety Kevin Byard for the team lead in tackles. The consistent veteran has at least eight tackles in 10 of 12 games this season.
