Woodyard recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.

Woodyard looked to be in pain on the sideline at one point, but was able to stay in the game and ended up tying safety Kevin Byard for the team lead in tackles. The consistent veteran has at least eight tackles in 10 of 12 games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories