Woodyard recorded seven solo tackles (three for loss) and a sack in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.

Woodyard took advantage of an overwhelmed offensive line that surrendered eight sacks in this one, constant blowing plays up by getting into the backfield early. With 106 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 13 games, Woodyard's blown away expectations this season.

