Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Reaches triple digit tackles
Woodyard recorded seven solo tackles (three for loss) and a sack in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Woodyard took advantage of an overwhelmed offensive line that surrendered eight sacks in this one, constant blowing plays up by getting into the backfield early. With 106 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 13 games, Woodyard's blown away expectations this season.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up nine tackles Sunday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Gets back on track in Week 12•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Nine tackles in win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up 14 tackles in Week 9 win•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Posts eight-tackle performance•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: On pace for over 130 tackles•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...