Woodyard recorded eight tackles and a sack in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

After injury prevented Woodyard from making much of an impact throughout October, he took an active role in the Titans' defense Monday. The eight tackles were his highest total in a single-game since Sept. 23. Now apparently healthy, Woodyard will look to make a similar impact in Week 10 against the Patriots.

