Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles, sack
Woodyard recorded eight tackles and a sack in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.
After injury prevented Woodyard from making much of an impact throughout October, he took an active role in the Titans' defense Monday. The eight tackles were his highest total in a single-game since Sept. 23. Now apparently healthy, Woodyard will look to make a similar impact in Week 10 against the Patriots.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Practices in full•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Expected back Week 7•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Considered questionable for Week 6•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Limited participant at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.