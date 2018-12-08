Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records seven tackles
Woodyard recorded seven tackles in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.
Woodyard tied for the team lead in tackles, though he didn't manage any other defensive statistics in Thursday's effort. He has now failed to record a sack in four consecutive games, but has tallied a minimum of six tackles in that span.
