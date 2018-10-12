Woodyard (shoulder) was limited during Thursday's session, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Woodyard missed the Titans' Week 5 matchup against the Bills, but has now practiced in a limited capacity for two consecutive days. In three full games prior to suffering the injury, Woodyward managed to rack up 32 tackles. Jayon Brown has filled in admirably in Woodyard's absence, but would likely see a diminished role if Woodyard is able to return Sunday against Baltimore.

