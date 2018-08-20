Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Returns to practice field
Woodyard returned to practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Woodyard's brief absence came to a close Monday following a return to the gridiron. The Titans haven't publicly addressed the nature of his injury and there's a chance they won't with the ailment now in the past. Woodyard expects to be one of the team's defensive catalysts at 32 years old.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Finishes with career-best 124 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Scores on fumble recovery Sunday•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Closing in on career highs•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Reaches triple digit tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Racks up nine tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...