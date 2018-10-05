Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Ruled out for Week 5
Woodyard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Woodyard was unable to practice this week after suffering a shoulder injury during the early stages of the Titans' Week 4 win over the Eagles. With Woodyard sidelined for Sunday's tilt, expect Jayon Brown to start at left inside linebacker next to Rashaan Evans.
