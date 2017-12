Woodyard recorded just three solo tackles, but he also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

While Woodyard's total of three tackles was his second-lowest of the season, the 31-year-old linebacker still established a new career high of 119 for the year, surpassing his previous best of 117. Owners in IDP formats relying on Woodyard this week won't mind the low tackle output, as he was able to scoop up a Jared Goff fumble in the second quarter and take it four yards to the house.