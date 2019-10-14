Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Several big plays
Woodyard tallied six tackles, including one sack and two tackles for a loss in Week 6 against the Broncos.
Woodyard delivered his first sack of the season, hauling down Joe Flacco late in the fourth quarter for a 10-yard loss. One quarter earlier, he had also stuffed Phillip Lindsay in the backfield for a four-yard loss. Woodyard has lost significant playing time this season thanks to the emergence of second-year linebacker Rashaan Evans, though he made the most of his expanded opportunity in Week 6 after Jayon Brown (groin) was forced to leave the contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...