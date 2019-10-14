Woodyard tallied six tackles, including one sack and two tackles for a loss in Week 6 against the Broncos.

Woodyard delivered his first sack of the season, hauling down Joe Flacco late in the fourth quarter for a 10-yard loss. One quarter earlier, he had also stuffed Phillip Lindsay in the backfield for a four-yard loss. Woodyard has lost significant playing time this season thanks to the emergence of second-year linebacker Rashaan Evans, though he made the most of his expanded opportunity in Week 6 after Jayon Brown (groin) was forced to leave the contest.