Woodyard (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The nature of Woodyard's injury is unclear, but a serious issue would be devastating. His versatility on the Titans' defense is unmatched, as the 32-year-old racked up 124 tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups in 2017. If the injury continues to linger, expect Jayon Brown to log a hefty workload in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories