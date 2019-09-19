Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Sitting Thursday
Woodyard (quadriceps) will miss Thursday's contest against Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Woodyard was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The 33-year-old has been limited to a special-teams role so far this season, so the defense likely won't be impacted very much by his absence.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads way with 14 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records seven tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Another strong performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...