Woodyard (quadriceps) will miss Thursday's contest against Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Woodyard was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The 33-year-old has been limited to a special-teams role so far this season, so the defense likely won't be impacted very much by his absence.

