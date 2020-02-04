Woodyard recorded 42 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans in 2019.

After leading the team in tackles for the past two seasons, Woodyard saw a reduced role in 2019. He was on the field for over half of the team's defensive snaps in just four of 15 games, working primarily as a backup inside linebacker. Woodyard will enter the offseason as a free agent, and given his decreased role with the team it would not be a surprise if he were to find a new home for the 2020 campaign and beyond.