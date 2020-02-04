Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Takes step back
Woodyard recorded 42 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble across 15 games with the Titans in 2019.
After leading the team in tackles for the past two seasons, Woodyard saw a reduced role in 2019. He was on the field for over half of the team's defensive snaps in just four of 15 games, working primarily as a backup inside linebacker. Woodyard will enter the offseason as a free agent, and given his decreased role with the team it would not be a surprise if he were to find a new home for the 2020 campaign and beyond.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?