Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Tallies 12 tackles in season opener
Woodyard tallied 12 tackles during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Woodyard logged 60 of a possible 62 snaps, which is right in line with the career-high 63.6 snaps per game the linebacker logged in 2017 when Woodyard totaled a career-high 124 tackles. As long as he continues to hold down this kind of role, Woodyard should be among the more dependable options in most IDP formats.
