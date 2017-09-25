Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Ten tackles in Week 3 win
Woodyard logged 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.
Woodyard was a disruptive force, recording two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in addition to his team-leading tackles total. With 27 tackles (19 solo) through three weeks, the 31-year-old linebacker has been strong out of the gate in his 10th NFL season.
