Play

Woodyard logged 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Woodyard was a disruptive force, recording two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in addition to his team-leading tackles total. With 27 tackles (19 solo) through three weeks, the 31-year-old linebacker has been strong out of the gate in his 10th NFL season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories