Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Won't suit up Sunday
Woodyard (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Woodyard was considered questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week, but won't see the field Sunday. Jayon Brown lines up for another start at inside linebacker in his absence.
