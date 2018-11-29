Compton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Compton was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears that he picked up the hamstring injury during practice. The 29-year-old missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue, but it remains to be seen whether his current injury is related. Compton has not played a defensive snap since Week 5, so if he were to miss any time Tennessee's defense would likely remain unhindered.

