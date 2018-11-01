Titans' Will Compton: Healthy to enter Week 9
Compton (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Compton missed two consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring issue, but appears to have returned to health during the Titans' bye week. Barring any setbacks, the rotational linebacker is expected to play during Monday's game against the Cowboys.
