Compton (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Compton will miss his third consecutive game due to a lingering ankle injury. The 29-year-old appeared to have a legitimate shot of suiting up Monday, but will ultimately remain sidelined as he continues to manage his recovery. Jayon Brown and Daren Bates could receive an uptick in defensive snaps as long as Compton remains out.