Titans' Will Compton: Practices in full
Compton (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Compton has missed three straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but now appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect the rotational linebacker to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.
