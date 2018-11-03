Compton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Compton started the week with a pair of full practices and appeared to be past the hamstring issue, but apparently suffered a setback and was a limited participant Saturday. The 29-year-old missed the last two games and is now in danger of missing a third.

