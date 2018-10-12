Titans' Will Compton: Set to miss Week 6
Compton has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury.
The severity of Compton's hamstring injury remains unclear, but it will keep him sidelined Sunday after he was unable to practice throughout the week. Fellow inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) is considered questionable, so Jayon Brown could see an increased snap count next to Rashaan Evans.
