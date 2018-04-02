Compton (foot) has signed a one-year contract with the Titans, Justin Beasley of WSMV News 4 reports.

Compton mostly played on special teams for the Redskins during the first half of the 2017 campaign but was forced into a starting role after Mason Foster (shoulder) went down in Week 7. However, Compton only lasted a few games before getting injured himself, and he ultimately finished the season on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury. The linebacker didn't require surgery and said he felt close to fully recovered in mid-January, but this kind of injury can require a delicate recovery process and he may still be a ways off from receiving full medical clearance. In any case, Compton should be healthy by the time training camp rolls around in July. Considering the Titans let Avery Williamson walk in free agency, Jayon Browns seems to be his only competition for the starting job next to Wesley Woodyard.