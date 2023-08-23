Levis (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday and expects to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Patriots, Ben Arthur of Fox Sports reports.

Levis missed Tennessee's second preseason game, but the rookie second-round pick is still within striking distance of second-year pro Malik Willis in the battle for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill. Willis didn't help his case with Levis out, throwing for just 85 yards while playing the entire game against the Vikings on Aug. 19.