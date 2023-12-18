Levis (ankle) is believed to have suffered a right ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Levis will receive an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of his injury, but he said after Sunday's divisional loss: "I'm all right. It could have been a lot worse." He was able to leave the field under his own power Sunday, but word on Levis' chances of suiting up Week 16 versus the Seahawks likely won't come until the results of his MRI are revealed. Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis are both healthy options on the depth chart, in the event that Levis needs to miss any time while he recovers.