Mason Rudolph will replace Levis as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

It sounds like the change is expected to hold for the final three games of the season, albeit with coach Brian Callahan reserving the right to change his mind on a week-to-week basis. Callahan also suggested that he still believes in Levis long term and doesn't think he's done as an NFL starting quarterback, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. In any case, Levis will be the team's No. 2 QB this Sunday against Indianapolis.