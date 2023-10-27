Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that both Levis and Malik Willis will take snaps at quarterback Sunday against the Falcons with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Week 8, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Vrabel made similar comments about the Titans' quarterback situation earlier in the week when Tannehill's status for Sunday's game looked to be in doubt, and the coach hasn't named a fill-in starter even with Tannehill having now been officially ruled out. Given that Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Levis is being prepped for the start and is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind center, the second-round pick out of Kentucky appears to be a higher percentage fantasy play than Willis, despite Vrabel's lack of commitment regarding how the playing time might break down between the two. Even if two quarterbacks don't alternate series and Levis does get the bulk of the playing time, the rookie could still cede snaps to the more mobile Willis when the Titans want to get more of a rushing threat on the field to complement lead back Derrick Henry. The uncertain playing-time outlook along with the fact that the Titans are likely to lean heavily on their ground game makes Levis a low-end lineup option at best, especially while all 32 teams are playing Week 8.