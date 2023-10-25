Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged Wednesday that both Levis and Malik Willis would play Sunday against the Falcons if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is unavailable, but Vrabel noted that Levis hasn't yet been confirmed as the team's starting quarterback in such a scenario, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Vrabel suggested that if Tannehill doesn't play this weekend, the Titans may opt to alternate series between Levis and Willis. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Tennessee was prepping Levis to be the team's Week 8 starter, but for now the situation still looks to be fluid. Tannehill isn't set to practice Wednesday and appears to be trending toward missing at least one game.