Levis (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Levis indicated Wednesday that while he's dealing with some pain from pushing off his right foot, the QB hopes to be able to play in Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars. If, however, the rookie signal caller is unable to progress to the point that the Titans feel comfortable playing him this weekend, Ryan Tannehill would be in line to draw the Week 18 start for the team.